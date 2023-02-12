Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Orica has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $12.25.

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08. Orica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

