Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 69.9% in January

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.