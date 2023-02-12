Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.
In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,368.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $83,727. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $1.53 on Friday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $282.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.55.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
