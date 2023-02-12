Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,937 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.63% of Owens Corning worth $46,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

OC opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

