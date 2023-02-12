Oxen Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $233,716.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00428640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00740473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00572064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,876,212 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

