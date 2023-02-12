Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

OXLCN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

