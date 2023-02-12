Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

