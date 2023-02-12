Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after purchasing an additional 521,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,540,000 after buying an additional 495,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after buying an additional 474,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PANW opened at $165.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

