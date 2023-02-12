PancakeSwap Price Tops $4.18 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $710.97 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00019164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002487 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 370,361,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,039,938 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.
