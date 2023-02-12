Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Raised to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pandora A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $660.00.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

