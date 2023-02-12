Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

