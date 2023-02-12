Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.