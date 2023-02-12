Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.