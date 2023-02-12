Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $461.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

