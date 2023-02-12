Payden & Rygel Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.17% of Chesapeake Energy worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chesapeake Energy

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.