Payden & Rygel Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.12 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

