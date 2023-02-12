Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chubb by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

