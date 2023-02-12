Payden & Rygel Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

