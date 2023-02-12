Payden & Rygel Has $23.91 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7,680.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

