Payden & Rygel Has $28.47 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

