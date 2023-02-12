Payden & Rygel Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 459,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 155,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

