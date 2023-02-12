Payden & Rygel Purchases 216,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 78,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

MRK opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

