Payden & Rygel Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after acquiring an additional 433,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

