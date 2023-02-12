PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.
PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
