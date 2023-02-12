PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 118.5% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

