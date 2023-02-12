PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.44.

PYPL stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

