PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.87-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,521,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

