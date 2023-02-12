Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.40) target price on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HZM opened at GBX 152 ($1.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 82.40 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.78 ($2.16).

Insider Transactions at Horizonte Minerals

In other Horizonte Minerals news, insider Owen Bavinton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($16,828.95).

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

