Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $520,007 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,549 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,483 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

