Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,186. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,528.51% and a net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

