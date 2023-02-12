Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as low as C$2.06. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 40,000 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.