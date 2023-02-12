Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as low as C$2.06. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 40,000 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.