Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 18,619,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,699,532. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.