Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Feb 12th, 2023

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.37 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

