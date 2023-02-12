Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $458.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $610.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

