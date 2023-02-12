Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 659 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,575,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 108,884 shares of company stock worth $4,857,837 and sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

COIN stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $214.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

