Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $748,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

VLO stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

