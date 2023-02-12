PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 266.9% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHXHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHXHF remained flat at $5.76 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.43%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

