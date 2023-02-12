Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

