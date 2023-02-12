Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $355,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

