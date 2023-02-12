Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,256,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $299.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.38. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

