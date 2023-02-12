Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWP opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

