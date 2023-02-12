Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.