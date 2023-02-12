Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,520 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

