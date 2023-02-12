Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

