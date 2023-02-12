Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Sells $761,050.00 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.84 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,352,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

