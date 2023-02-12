Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRDGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

