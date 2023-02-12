Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Weatherford International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.