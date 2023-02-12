Pirate Chain Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $84.92 million and $367,981.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00214595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075137 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.