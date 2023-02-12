Pirate Chain Trading Up 8.7% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $401,655.57 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00212772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00057625 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.