Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 74.0% in January

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 39,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 37.35%.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

