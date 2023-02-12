PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
PNM Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.24. 518,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,316. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 861,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 686,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PNM Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,906,000 after buying an additional 627,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
