PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.24. 518,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,316. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 861,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 686,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PNM Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,906,000 after buying an additional 627,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

